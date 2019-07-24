Dr. Charles Heller, author of “Prague: My Long Journey Home,” will speak at the Jewish Museum of Maryland on July 28 from 1 – 2:30 p.m. The museum is anticipating that around 50 people will attend the event.

Dr. Heller will revisit the time where his family was almost destroyed by the Nazis. Born in Czechoslovakia to an interfaith couple – a Christian mother and Jewish father – Dr. Heller was raised Roman Catholic, hidden on a farm with little knowledge of his Jewish roots. He “explores his personal journey to discover and embrace his heritage.” From Communist-controlled Czechoslovakia to life in America, “Dr. Heller’s story is a long journey of persecution, struggle, and survival.”

Dr. Heller will deliver his presentation, lasting about 40 minutes, followed by a Q&A with the audience. After the program, Dr. Heller will sign copies of his book available for purchase in the museum store, Esther’s Place.

Tickets to the event are included with $10 admission to the museum.

