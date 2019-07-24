New Season at the Gordon Center

The JCC’s Gordon Center for the Performing Arts has many new and familiar faces performing in the 2019-2020 season.

The Gordon Center is the only community-based performing arts center in Baltimore county. The Center strives to serve “a diverse and broad population from Baltimore county and beyond.”

In the past, it’s been home to the Baltimore Jewish Film Festival. At the Gordon Center, there are music, film, theatre and art experiences that are not just performances. It ranges from children’s theatre to “Broadway Bootcamp” to arts enrichment for adults.

The most popular event is the International Guitar Night. The Gordon Center started hosting them over 20 years ago and it is geared towards youth. The event is so popular that they’ve already sold 200-300 tickets for two shows in the past two weeks.

“I love the fact that you can come to the Gordon Center and see an internationally renowned dance ensemble like Ballet Hispanico, which is just fantastic Latino dance,” said Billy Treger, public relations manager for the Gordon Center. “You would have to travel to New York to see these performances, and here we have that right at the Gordon Center right before us.”

Some upcoming performances include:

All-Star Purple Party Prince Tribute

Saturday, September 14, 2019, 8:00 p.m.

Come celebrate the iconic pop legend’s life.

Don McLean

Saturday, September 7, 2019, 8:00 p.m.

Don McLean became a rising star after his 1971 hit “American Pie.” Come sing along with the Songwriters Hall of Famer!

Svetlana, Night at the Movies

Thursday, September 12, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

This event will consist of Svetlana’s “sultry, sophisticated jazz interpretations of Oscar-winning music against a backdrop of legendary film clips” that will surely captivate your attention.

The Good Adoptee, A One Woman Show

Sunday, October 27, 2019, 3:00 p.m.

The riveting and outrageous true story of award-winning playwright Suzanne Bachner’s search for her birth parents.

Comedian, Ophira Eisenberg

Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Get set for a hilarious evening with the Canadian-born comedian and host of NPR’s syndicated comedy show “Ask Me Another.”

SONiA disappear fear

Thursday, November 7, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

International performing artist and Pikesville native Sonia Rutstein celebrates the human spirit with her signature folk sound.

Book Talk with Jane Isay, author of Unconditional Love

In collaboration with the Baltimore Festival of Jewish Literature

Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 7:00 p.m.

Examine the intergenerational dynamics involving grandparents, parents and grandchildren.

Los Lobos

Saturday, November 16, 2019, 8:00 p.m.

After last year’s fantastic performance, the Mexican-American band will return to the Gordon showcasing “their distinctive, diverse freewheeling fusion of rock, blues, soul and Mexican folk music.

Layer the Walls

Sponsored by The Katzner-Panitz Family: Co-presented with the Macks Center for Jewish Education: Made possible through the ArtsCONNECT program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Sunday, November 17, 2019, 3:00 p.m.

In this dramatic production, 40 layers of wallpaper in an old N.Y.C. apartment reveal the stories of Irish, Italian and Jewish immigrants, complete with puppets, music, costumes and sets.

MOVIE: Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles

Thursday, November 21, 2019, 7:00 p.m.

The origin story behind one of Broadway’s most beloved musicals, “Fiddler on The Roof.”

Ken & Brad Kolodner and Charm City Junction

Saturday, November 30, 2019, 8:00 p.m.

A Thanksgiving weekend musical feast featuring dance-inducing old-time rhythms and foot-stomping Irish melodies and hard-driving Bluegrass.

Mutts Gone Nuts

Sunday, December 1, 2019, 11:00 a.m. & 3:00 p.m.

A comedy show where canines and comedy collide!

To see the complete line up go to jcc.org/gordon-center/season-at-a-glance

