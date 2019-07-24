Edward J. Swietkoski, 80, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, loving husband of Judith E. Ullman Swietkoski, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Cumberland Crossings in Carlisle, PA.

Born on Saturday, November 12, 1938, in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Anna Stelmack Swietkoski. A high school graduate of City College, he went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in marketing and advertising from the University of Baltimore. His knowledge of and passion for custom cars and street rods led him to pursue a career in automobile sales. Airborne qualified, Mr. Swietkoski proudly served in the United States Army Reserves and was a member of the National Street Rod Association and Kustom Kemps of America.

In addition to his wife of 38 years, he is survived by daughters Staci Swietkoski of West Palm Beach, FL; Brandi Berwager, her husband Shawn and their daughter Camdyn of Collegeville, PA; and Amber Canup, her husband Chad and their children Landen, Brycen, Allysen and Carsen of Hanover.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover, PA with Rabbi Peter Kessler officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com.

