Richard David Plotkin, of Baltimore, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the age of 84. He is survived by his wife Joyce Plotkin (nee Zeskind); children Jeffrey (Marcie) Plotkin and Jami (Jon) Kaylor; siblings Marlene (Bernie) Gerber, Jay (Dee) Plotkin and Nancy (Rafael) Levites; grandchildren Bret Kofsky, Ryann Plotkin and Jordan Plotkin. He was predeceased by his parents Faye and Harry Plotkin.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Hebrew Young Men’s Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road, on Tuesday, July 23, at 3 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. In mourning at 1 High Stepper Court #205 (Annen Woods), Baltimore, MD 21208, Tuesday following interment and Wednesday 2 p.m.-9 p.m.

