Malcolm Powers, of Essex, passed away on July 22, 2019, at the age of 90. Mr. Powers is survived by his children Rochelle (Steward) Howell, Estelle (Kerry) Avant and Michelle Powers (Richard Thompson); sisters Charlotte Malchick, Norma Burkhardt and Leslie Powers; grandchildren Robert, Jennifer, Melissa and Damien Howell, Erik, Nathan and Jessica Avant, Merry Knight, Annye Williams and Frida Hess; and many great-grandchildren. Mr. Powers was predeceased by his wife Evelyn Powers (nee Tenner) and his brother Lawrence Powers.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, July 24, at 11 a.m. Interment at Agudas Achim Anshe Sfard Ahavas Shalom Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project, 1120 G Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005. In mourning at 515 Mace Ave., Essex, MD 21221, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

