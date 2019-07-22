Natalie Portman Announced as Female Thor in Upcoming Marvel Movie


Director Taika Waititi hands Natalie Portman the Thor hammer as the current “Thor” star Chris Hemsworth looks on at the San Diego Comic-Con International festival, July 20, 2019. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Actress Natalie Portman will go from super scientist-love interest to superhero in the 4th installment of Marvel’s “Thor” series.

Portman, who is Jewish and Israeli, will portray a female Thor in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” scheduled for release in November 2021, Deadline Hollywood reported from the annual Comic-Con convention in San Diego.

It will be the 28th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film and Portman’s participation were announced on Saturday during Marvel’s Comic-Con panel.

Portman played astrophysicist Jane Foster and became the love interest of Thor, played by Chris Helmsworth, in the first two Thor movies.

In a post on Instagram which includes a photo of her holding Thor’s hammer, Portman wrote: “So thrilled to share the news with you today at #sdcc2019that I’ll be returning to the @marvel#mcu as female Thor with legends @taikawaititi @tessamaethompsonand @chrishemsworth. (Remember this as the before picture for when I get jacked)”

