Sol Rosenstein passed away on July 19, 2019, at the age of 78. He is survived by his beloved wife Beverly Rosenstein (nee Greenspan); children Rebecca (Eric) Goldblatt, Debra Rosenstein and Naomi (Jan) Meisler; sister Rosalie Koslof; and loving grandchildren. Sol is predeceased by his parents Mollie and Nathan Rosenstein.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Kovna Cemetery, Rosedale, on Sunday, July 21, at 12 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 2709 Summerson Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, through Friday.

