Lisa (Swartz) Robinson, R.N., Ph.D., F.A.A.N., CS-P. of Peabody, MA, formerly of Kent Island and Baltimore, wife of the late Moses Glushakow, died July 5, 2019, at the age of 82 due to complications from Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy (CAA).

Born to the late Evalyn and Walter Swartz (T.I. Swartz & Sons) of Baltimore, Dr. Robinson was highly respected in academia and widely published in her field. Dr. Robinson was the founder of Psychiatric Liaison Nursing, a subspecialty of traditional psychiatric nursing. Dr. Robinson graduated in 1965 from the University of Maryland School of Nursing’s Master of Science program. She joined the School’s faculty in 1970, becoming a professor of psychiatric nursing as well as an assistant professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Dr. Robinson was a fellow of the American Academy (FAAN) of Nursing. In 2005, she was awarded Professor Emeritus Status at the University of Maryland School of Nursing. In 2013, she was honored as the First Living Legend of the International Society of Liaison Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurses.

Dr. Robinson’s kindness, generosity, and compassion for her students, patients and others she met along her journey is memorable. Strangers became instant friends and her home was open to all. She will be remembered for her spirit of adventure, easy laughter, passion for boating, travel, reading, classical music and especially her deep abiding love for her dogs and horses.

Dr. Robinson is survived by her daughters Karen (Yosef) Levian of Baltimore, Susan (Mark) Lanoue of Beverly, Massachusetts, and son Bruce (Ally) Robinson of Finksburg; as well as her grandchildren Evan Robinson, Danny Robinson and Mielli Levian. Dr. Robinson is also survived by her ex-husband Dr. Neil Robinson of Towson.

A private graveside service was held at Arlington Cemetery in Baltimore. Please omit flowers. Dr. Robinson would have been pleased to know contributions in her memory were made to the animal charity of your choice.

