Rebbetzin Jaffa Munk (nee Donath), passed away on July 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Rabbi Yona Munk. Rebbetzin Munk is survived by her children Rabbi Gavriel (Naomi) Munk, Rabbi Yitzchak (Phyllis) Munk, Ayala Munk Weinberg and Sara (Jeffrey) Elikan. She is also survived by a wealth of grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, July 21, at 8:30 a.m. Interment at Har Hamenuchot, Jerusalem, Israel. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Shomrei Emunah Congregation, 6221 Greenspring Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209.

Rabbi Yitzchak Munk will sit shiva beginning Sunday afternoon, July 21st at 922 Seagirt Blvd., Far Rockaway, NY 11691, joined by Rabbi Gavriel Munk on Wednesday evening, July 24th until Sunday morning, July 28th. Aviel’s minyan, shacharis 8 a.m., mincha/maariv 8 p.m. Munk residence shiva hours will be 8 a.m.-1 p.m and 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Sara (Jeffrey) Elikan and Ayala Munk Weinberg will sit shiva at the Elikan residence, 516 Ridgewell Way, Silver Spring, MD 20902 beginning Wednesday afternoon, July 24th and continuing through Sunday morning, July 28th.

Similar Posts: