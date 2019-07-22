Barbara Gwen Hoffman (nee Altman), of Havre de Grace, passed away on July 20, 2019, at the age of 70. Mrs. Hoffman was born in Washington, D.C., to the late Irving and Sally Altman and grew up in Silver Spring. She attended Springbrook High School and the University of Maryland College Park for her bachelor’s degree and her master’s degree in education.

She met her future husband, Henry Hoffman, at a Purim party in 1964. One of Henry’s friends was going to ask Barbara to dance, but Henry stepped in before his friend could do so. Barbara and Henry wed in June of 1970 and as they say, the rest is history.

Barbara worked for Montgomery County Public Schools as an instructional assistant where she thoroughly enjoyed teaching children how to read, as well as volunteered with the Harford County Library and Harford County Public Schools. In her spare time, she loved ballroom dancing with her husband, reading, crosswords, aerobics, walking on the promenade in Havre de Grave and keeping in touch with friends and family.

Barbara will be missed greatly by everyone who knew her and will be remembered for having a smile on her face and bringing smiles to others, her zest for life and innocent spirit. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Henry Hoffman; daughters Beth Hoffman and Joanna Hoffman; and granddaughter Zoey Riggs. She was predeceased by parents Irving and Sally Altman and sister Marcia Salzer.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Harford Jewish Center Cemetery, Rosedale, on Tuesday, July 23, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

