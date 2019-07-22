Meyer Haransky, of Baltimore, passed away on July 20, 2019, at the age of 100. He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy Haransky (nee Siegel); children Brad Haransky (Vincent Long) and Barbara Haransky. Meyer was predeceased by his parents Jennie and Harry Haransky and siblings David, Hyman, Abraham and William Haransky and Yetta Meister.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, N. Rogers Ave., on Tuesday, July 23, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, DC 20024; the Jewish charity of your choice; or the veteran charity of your choice.

Similar Posts: