On July 16, 2019, Edna Sandler, after a long battle with dementia, passed away at the age of 83 in Annapolis, Maryland. Edna was preceded in death by her first husband Nelson Seidman and her second husband David Sandler. She is survived by her husband James Martin, children Richard (Barbara) Seidman, Bruce (Laurie) Seidman and Stacy (Ray) Seidman Greenstreet; and her nine grandchildren Jami, Kasey, Jordan, Garrett, Tanner, Sophie, Ryan, Seth and Abigail.

Edna was born March 9, 1936, to parents Harry and Bessie Cramer in Baltimore, Maryland where she was raised and lived her life. After graduating from Forest Park High School, Edna attended Towson State University and helped start and run a successful sales and management business, Sandler Systems. She was a loving mother to her three children and doting grandmother to her nine grandchildren. To family, she was affectionately known as Enna. Edna was a dog lover who treasured the beach, collecting art, traveling with her family and boating on the Chesapeake Bay. Her favorite motto was “Live, Love, Laugh.”

Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association; 1850 York Road Suite D; Timonium, MD 21093 in her name.

