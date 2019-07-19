Rivka Zakon (nee Loewy), of Baltimore, passed away on July 17, 2019. She is survived by her loving children Yosef Zakon, Yocheved (Rabbi Yisroel) Beller, Asher (Chaya) Zakon, Estee Lieber, Raizl Zakon, Sarah (Josh) Ashen and Chaya (Dovid) Toplin; her sister Helen (late Abraham) Levi; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by siblings Baruch Loewy and Yehuda Loewy and parents Yosef and Milka Baila Loewy.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, July 18, at 3:30 p.m. Interment at Agudath Israel Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 3720 Clarinth Road, Baltimore, MD 21215, through Tuesday evening 7/23/2019.

