Emily “Ethel” Rauch (nee Toback), of Baltimore, passed away on July 18, 2019, at the age of 87 years old. She was predeceased by husbands Maynard Norwitz and Philip Rauch; sons Bryan Akman and Philip Norwitz; parents Esther and Philip Toback; and siblings Rose Bloom, Mildred Levin, Shirley Levin and Annette Burgan. She is survived by children Sherry and Dr. Steven Berlin and Terri Akman; stepchildren Linda (Keith) Annapolen, Michael Rauch and Neil (Chana) Rauch; brother Bernard “Buddy” (Harriet) Toback; grandchildren Neil and Alicia Berlin, Beth and Matt Cohen, Matthew Akman, Jared and Amy Akman; stepgrandchildren Cori (Scott) Goldberg, Jared (Sara) Annapolen, Lindsay and Jamie Rauch; great-grandchildren Hannah, Marissa and Ellie Berlin, Avery, Micah and Harper Cohen, Bryn and Taylor Akman; step-great-grandchildren Max, Parker and Phoebe Goldberg, Liam and Hazel Annapolen. A special thanks to her loving caregivers, Ambrozene Williams and Joan Darnells.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, July 21, at 12 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 3600 Michelle Way, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday only.

