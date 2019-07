On July 17, 2019, Martha Baziz (nee Isaacson), loving wife of Michael Baziz; dear mother of Dr. Gary Baziz and the late Jacques Baziz; dear sister of the late Ted Isaacson.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Hebrew Young Men’s Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Friday, July 19, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.

Similar Posts: