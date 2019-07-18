‘Harry Potter’ Star Cries Over Police’s Anti-Semitic Handling of His Great-Grandfather

Actor Daniel Radcliffe broke down in tears upon reading on television his great-grandfather’s suicide note, possibly after suffering anti-Semitic prejudice at the hands of British police.

The scene was filmed for the television show “Who Do You Think You Are,” a television show in which celebrities are presented with dramatic findings about their own family, The Sun of London reported Thursday. The BBC show’s episode about Radcliffe’s family is scheduled to air on July 22.

The “Harry Potter” actor’s relative, Samuel Gershon, had been ruined by a 1936 robbery at the family’s jewelry business in the London neighborhood of Hatton Garden.

Police accused the Jewish businessman of faking the raid to claim insurance cash in what may have been anti-Semitic treatment by the officers. Gershon took his life at age 42.

The insurance company eventually paid the claim.

Evidence suggested that detectives were anti-Semitic and reluctant to properly investigate the crime.

