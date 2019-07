Gal Gadot to Star in Netflix Largest Feature Film Yet

Israeli actress Gal Gadot will star in the biggest feature film ever made by Netflix.

“Red Notice,” also starring Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, will have a production budget of about $130 million. The action thriller, set for release in late 2020, is centered around the pursuit of the most wanted art thief in the world.

Netflix picked up the film after Universal Studios balked on producing it, according to Deadline Hollywood. Johnson andGadot appeared together in “Fast and Furious 6.”

Gadot posted a teaser about the movie on Instagram: “So excited about this project! This is gonna be so much fun & I can’t wait to share this one with you. Let’s do this boys!” the “Wonder Woman” star wrote. Johnson will be paid $20 million to make the film. Deadline Hollywood did not report how much Gadot would receive.

