WELLINGTON


By

Barbara Reich Wellington, of Baltimore, passed away on July 17, 2019, at the age of 83 years old. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Fred Wellington; children Lisa (Bill) Gouker and Nancy Naron; grandchildren Emma Gouker, Rachael Martin and Josh Martin. She was predeceased by parents Esther and Neander Reich.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park – Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 6711 Park Heights Avenue #206, Baltimore, MD 21215.

 

 

 

Similar Posts:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *