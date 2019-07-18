Barbara Reich Wellington, of Baltimore, passed away on July 17, 2019, at the age of 83 years old. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Fred Wellington; children Lisa (Bill) Gouker and Nancy Naron; grandchildren Emma Gouker, Rachael Martin and Josh Martin. She was predeceased by parents Esther and Neander Reich.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park – Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 6711 Park Heights Avenue #206, Baltimore, MD 21215.

