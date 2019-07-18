Edward Sidney Rosenthal, 88, passed away July 9, 2019, in Pepper Pike, Ohio. He was a resident of the Cleveland area for 62 years. He was born Feb. 4, 1931, in Baltimore and grew up there. He graduated from City College. After working several jobs as a clothing salesman and serving in the Coast Guard Reserves, he moved to Shaker Heights, Ohio, to be married and to work for his father-in-law in the steel industry. He lived the rest of his life in Northeast Ohio. Edward became a successful entrepreneur in his own right. Outside of work, he was an avid golfer, bridge player, and baseball fan, as well as a friend to many.

In the early 1970s, Cleveland-area shipbuilder George Steinbrenner put together a group of local businessmen to buy the Cleveland Indians, which included Rosenthal. The sale fell through, but later the next year CBS put the New York Yankees on the market. In 1973, the Cleveland-based group ended up buying the Yankees instead. Steinbrenner was the principal owner, and Rosenthal was one of the minority-stake partners.

Eddie, as he was known to friends, could often be seen around the East Side suburbs wearing a Yankees hat and one or two of his seven World Series rings. His gregarious personality – and Yankees garb – made him hard to miss in a crowd. He was a fixture at local eateries like Davis Bakery and Corky & Lenny’s.

Despite failing health, Eddie made one last trip to see the Yankees play in New York during last fall’s playoffs. He watched the game from the owner’s suite alongside the Steinbrenner family and dignitaries like former President Bill Clinton.

Eddie was a beloved member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel.

Eddie was the loving father of Diane (Gary) Waxman of Cleveland, Lynn (Darryl) Corrado of Baltimore, Amie (Ryan) Gillmore and Carrie Rosenthal Edmonds; the cherished grandfather of Michael (Tory), Adam and Jennifer Waxman, Jack Corrado, Sidney and Finn Gilmore, and Avery Edmonds; the great-grandfather of Abigail Waxman; and dear brother of Nancy (Marc) Shrier of Philadelphia, the late Laurie (Eric) Stoelting and Louis (Charlotte) Rosenthal.

Services were held July 12 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment was at Mayfield Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters Association or Danny and Ron’s Rescue (email Kim@ dannyronsrescue.org).

