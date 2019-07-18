Melissa Julia Pariser (nee Zimmerman), of Minneapolis, Minnesota, passed away on July 17, 2019, at the age of 32 years old. She is survived by her loving husband Dr. Joseph Pariser of 7 years; children Aria and Sydney Pariser, ages 2 and 1; parents Zippora and Carl Zimmerman; parents-in-law Dr. Benjamin (Melanie) Pariser and Ishworee Pariser; aunts and uncles Arnold (Donna) Zimmerman, Avi (Noris) Friedman, Shoshana (Don) Goldberg, and Sora Friedman (Darah Kehnemuyi); and cousins Taryn Zimmerman, Aaron (Grace) Zimmerman, Celia Friedman, Brandon and Rachel Goldberg and Katie and Maggie Kehnemuyi.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, July 21, at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to gofundme.com/melissapariser for Aria and Sydney’s college education. The family will be receiving at 446 Doe Meadow Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, immediately following interment.

