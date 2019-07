Four-time Olympic gold medalist Jason Lezak spent the afternoon of July 10 at the Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC meeting with JCC Maccabi sports campers and JCC Barracudas summer swim team members. In addition to posing for photos, the Jewish swim champion from California conducted a swim clinic with youth in the JCC’s indoor pool. Registration is now open for the year-round swim team. Learn more at jcc.org/swimteam.

