Letters – July 19, 2019

‘Panther Club Anniversary a Success’

Thank you, JT, for a well-received article about the 79th Panther Club anniversary (“Panther Club to Mark 79 Years,” June 21).

It is said around town that if you don’t join a country club, join the friendship of the Panthers. Sunday, August 18, we travel to Martins Westminster for the changing of the guard. Panthers president Bernie Fishman will turn over our constitution to Maj. Ted Weintraub, retired Baltimore Police Department, who will keep us in line.

Sunday, August 25, we will join other clubs at the JCC in Park Heights for the 110th reunion of the Jewish Educational Alliance.

David Jacobs

Pikesville

