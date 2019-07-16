Jewish Lawyer Chosen For Position on Baltimore County District Court

On Wednesday, July 10, lawyer Bruce Friedman was announced as one of three selected by Governor Larry Hogan to serve on the Baltimore County District Court.

Friedman is a born and bred Baltimorean, working as a partner at Winegrad, Hess, Friedman & Levitt, LLC since 1999. His father was the late Honorable Sol J. Friedman, a former judge on the Baltimore County District Court and member of the Maryland House of Delegates. Friedman’s practice focuses include debt collection, personal injury, traffic, and cases involving negligence.

Friedman obtained his B.A. in psychology from University of Maryland, College Park, and graduated from the University of Maryland School of Law in 1984. He passed the Maryland bar in 1985 and was admitted to practice before the Supreme Court in 1991.

Friedman is an active member of the Maryland State and Baltimore County Bar Associations, serving on the Bench/Bar and Memorial Committees. He also participates in the pro bono Lawyer in the Lobby program, a volunteer program that offers free 20-minute consultations on civil legal matters for those without lawyers. Friedman is also a founder of Child Support Services of Maryland, Inc., which works to collect delinquent child support for custodial parents.

Outside of his law practice, Friedman serves the second president on the Beth El Congregation board. He also works as a coach and assistant coach for soccer, basketball and baseball for various youth sports groups in Baltimore County.

Fellow nominees include Guido Porcarelli, a partner at the Law Offices of Frank F. Daily, P.A., and Michael Siri, a partner at Bowie & Jensen, LLC.

“The appointment of qualified individuals to serve across our state’s justice system is paramount to upholding our responsibilities to the people of Maryland and the rule of law,” said Governor Hogan. “I have confidence that Judges Porcarelli, Friedman, and Siri will be strong advocates for the law and will serve the citizens of Baltimore County and the State of Maryland admirably.”

Similar Posts: