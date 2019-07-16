Lena “Lee” Morrison Rubin, of Baltimore, died on July 15, 2019, at the age of 92. Lena was the beloved wife of 51 years to Julius William Rubin, who predeceased her. Lena is survived by her loving son Jeffrey and his wife Valerie; her loving daughters Diane Burrier and her husband David, Cheryl Moore and her husband Wayne; cherished grandchildren Lauren Moore (Jay Tomassini), Michael (Amanda) Moore and Matthew Moore, and Paul Burrier; and great-grandson Evan Moore. Lena was predeceased in death by beloved grandson Aaron Rubin, granddaughter Brooke Burrier; brothers Abraham, Sydney, Simon, Leon and Israel Morrison; half-brother Max Morrison; and parents Samuel and Minnie Morrison.

Born and raised in East Baltimore, Lena grew up in a Jewish household with a rich family life that revolved around observance of religion, the Sabbath holidays, celebrations and respect for everyone. Lena’s marriage to William opened up a whole new life as she experienced travel to many new places. In addition, hobbies and interests such as music and art were pursued and resulted in greatly enriching their lives. To make a living and support her family, Lena helped William work in the grocery store in the early years of their marriage and later worked at the Social Security Administration. Lena earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from the University of Maryland. The influences that were important in Lena’s childhood and marriage were passed onto her children and grandchildren: family, religion, education, travel, music and art. She hosted holiday dinners and family gatherings, cooking delicious Jewish meals. Family favorites included her matzoh ball soup, apple cake and tuna salad.

During her retirement years, Lena learned to play the mandolin with her husband. They joined the Baltimore Mandolin Orchestra and Takoma Mandolin Orchestra and performed in concerts and conventions in the U.S., Canada and Russia. Later in life, Lena wrote a memoir and a book of short stories designed and published by her grandchildren to share and document the legacy of her life story with family and friends. She painted throughout her life, and her artwork is in the homes of her family and friends.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, July 18, at 1 p.m. Interment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117, or to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 725 Mount Wilson Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment, with a service at 7 p.m.; then on Sunday at the home of Jeffrey Rubin, 12741 Lavender Keep Circle, Fairfax, VA 22033 from 7-9 p.m.

Similar Posts: