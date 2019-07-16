Joseph Saul Shapiro, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on July 13, 2019, at the age of 82. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Sheila (nee Auster); children Michelle Lynn (Steven) Gliner and Samuel Jay (Rachel) Shapiro; brother Harold Shapiro; and grandchildren Aaron and Ross Gliner, and Lindsey and Rebecca Shapiro. He was predeceased by parents Hattie and Samuel Shapiro and sister-in-law Helga Shapiro.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Bnai Israel Cemetery, 3701 Southern Ave., on Thursday, July 18, at 10 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220, the Charleston Jewish Federation Hadassah, 176 Croghan Spur Road, Suite 100, Charleston, SC 29407, or the charity of your choice.

