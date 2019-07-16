Rhonda Goldie Klein, of Brookeville, passed away on July 15, 2019, at the age of 64. She is survived by her loving husband Terry Klein; children Hope Klein and Mason Klein; and brother Warren Goldie. Mrs. Klein was predeceased by parents Harry and Fritzi Goldie.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown, on Wednesday, July 17, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 18416 Shady View Lane, Brookeville, MD 20833, Wednesday after interment, and Thursday and Friday from noon-5 p.m.

