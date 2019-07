Allan Barry Goldman, of Lutherville, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the age of 73. He is survived by his son Andrew S. (Kari) Goldman and brother Lee Y. Goldman. He is predeceased by his parents Gertrude and Herbert Goldman.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Druid Ridge Cemetery, Pikesville, MD, on Wednesday, July 17, at 12 p.m.

