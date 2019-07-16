Joseph Jesse Bishow, of Columbia, passed away on July 15, 2019, at the age of 79. He is survived by his loving wife Marlene Bishow (nee Katz); children Dr. Heidi A. (Steve) Karon, Charles J. (Jaime) Bishow, Dr. Scott L. (Michelle) Silverstein and Craig W. (Alyssa) Silverstein; brother Tom (Barbara) Bishow; and grandchildren Rebecca and Abigail Karon, Lana, Max and Sarah Bishow, and Nora, Evan, Sidney and Emma Silverstein. He was predeceased by parents Lillian and Myron Bishow.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. on Tuesday, July 16, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area, 8830 Cameron St., #201, Silver Spring, MD 20910. A shiva memorial will be held on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m., at the Residences of Vantage Point (in the Auditorium), 5400 Vantage Point Road, Columbia, MD 21044.

