Mark Edward Richmond, of Ellicott City, passed away on July 12, 2019, at the age of 71. He is survived by his daughter Jenna Richmond (Tim) Cator; his sister Robin Richmond (Stewart) Schwartz; and his grandson Tim Sean Cator. Mr. Richmond was predeceased by his parents Nancy and Stanley Richmond.

Mark was an avid bowler, Orioles fan and Ravens fan. He grew up in Baltimore in the Lynne Acres neighborhood and attended the Maryland School for the Deaf in Frederick, MD. Mark worked for the United States Postal Service for 37 years and retired in 2004 as a supervisory Postal Expediter. During his career, he was a significant participant in the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) and served as the union steward. For the last 15 years, Mark volunteered at his local ministry creating the newsletter, providing engineering services, recording videos and assisted with finances.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, July 14, at 2 p.m. Interment at Bnai Israel Cemetery, 3701 Southern Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Maryland School for the Deaf, 101 Clarke Place, Frederick, MD 21701. In mourning at the home of his sister, Robin, at 4602 Roundhill Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043.

