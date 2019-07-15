Frances Mary Mahr (nee Schleider), of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on July 12, 2019, at the age of 87. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Malcolm Mahr; children James (Sherry) Mahr, Scott Mahr and Adam Mahr; siblings Edmond (Marsha) Schleider and Susan (Ronald) Spikloser; grandchildren Maureen (Chris) Kelly and Harry Mahr; great-grandchildren Mia, Drake, Liam and Brook; and dear friend Susan (Bob) Johnson. She was predeceased by parents Bess and Harry Schleider.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, July 15, at 10 a.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Peabody Institute, 1 E. Mount Vernon Place, Baltimore, MD 21202. The family will be receiving at Linwoods, 25 Crossroads Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, following interment.

