Rochelle Bartenes Lipavsky, of Pikesville, passed away on July 12, 2019, at the age of 84 years old. Mrs. Lipavsky was predeceased by her loving husband Joseph Lipavsky, sister Joy Cohen and her parents Sylvia and William Bartenes. She is survived by her children Zivah L. (Steven) Ring and Ari Lipavsky; her grandchildren Adam J. (Kaci) Ring and Eric M. Ring; her niece Zoe Cohen; her cousins Alexis Underwood and Harold Lipsicas; and other loving family.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, July 14, at 1 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Joseph Lipavsky Scholarship Fund at Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 4502 Coffee Tree Court (Villages at Woodholme), Pikesville, MD 21208, Sunday following interment with a shiva service at 7 p.m., and receiving on Monday and Tuesday, from noon-5 p.m. with a shiva service at 7 p.m. both days.

Similar Posts: