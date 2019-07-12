Baltimore City Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Lawrence H. Goldberg, 50

Born in Baltimore in 1969, Goldberg graduated from Loyola Blakefield High School in Towson and attended Wheeling Jesuit College in West Virginia. He met his wife, Deborah Ann, in 1996 and they were married in April of the next year. They had two children, daughter Micaela and son Zachary.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Battalion Chief Lawrence Goldberg. As a 28-year veteran of the Baltimore City Fire Dept., Chief Goldberg dedicated his life and career to serving and protecting the citizens of Baltimore,” BCFD said in a Facebook post. “We will be forever grateful and he will be missed tremendously; our prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Godberg began his firefighting and paramedic career with the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Co. in August of 1988, ultimately becoming the chief officer and a life member. In 1991, he was hired as a paramedic with the Baltimore City Fire Department in his first paid position, and quickly moved up the ranks to become a lieutenant, captain and then a battalion chief. In addition, he taught for the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute for over 25 years. He was a diverse instructor for MRFI and taught classes ranging from firefighting, management, hazardous materials, rescue specialties and emergency medical services.

Family said that Goldberg relished everything about his career, including the comradery, fighting fires, saving lives, and helping people in some of their most desperate times. In his free time, he enjoyed camping, golf and being with family and friends. Goldberg has had many accomplishments throughout his career and received many awards and accolades, most recently, the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company Firefighter of the Year Award for 2019. He was also awarded the J. Donald Mooney Training Award from the Baltimore County Volunteer Fireman’s Association for 2019, which recognizes all his contributions to training and instruction over his career. However, family said he would most like to be remembered for helping people and his dedication to service.

He is survived by his wife Deborah A. Goldberg (nee Yale); children Micaela E. Goldberg and Zachary A. Goldberg; siblings Sharon (Steven) Solimini, Debbie (Mark) Palardy and Patricia Lamond (Rafael Torres); parents Barbara N. Goldberg and Marvin and Mary L. Goldberg; brothers and sisters-in-law Jonathan (Suzanne) Yale, Catharine (George) Abid and Carolyn (Robert) Monko; mother and father-in-law Marjorie and Robert Yale and many loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, July 16, at 9 a.m. Interment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Fire Foundation, 401 E. Fayette St., Baltimore, MD 21202 or Fight Colorectal Cancer, 1414 Prince St., #204 Alexandria, VA 22314. The family will be receiving at the chapel, Sunday evening, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.