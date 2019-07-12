Battalion Chief Lawrence H. Goldberg, of Baltimore, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the age of 50. Born in Baltimore in 1969, Chief Goldberg graduated from Loyola Blakefield High School in Towson and attended Wheeling Jesuit College in West Virginia. Larry met his beloved wife, Deborah Ann, in 1996 and they were married in April of the next year. They are the proud parents of their daughter Micaela and son Zachary.

Larry began his firefighting and Paramedic career with the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company in August of 1988, ultimately becoming the chief officer and a life member. In 1991, he was hired as a paramedic with the Baltimore City Fire Department in his first paid position, and quickly moved up the ranks to become a lieutenant, captain and then a battalion chief. In addition, he taught for the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute for over 25 years. He was a diverse instructor for MRFI and taught classes ranging from firefighting, management, hazardous materials, rescue specialties and emergency medical services.

Larry relished everything about his career, including the comradery, fighting fires, saving lives, and helping people in some of their most desperate times. In his free time, he enjoyed camping, golf and being with family and friends. Chief Goldberg has had many accomplishments throughout his career and received many awards and accolades, most recently, the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company Firefighter of the Year Award for 2019. He was also awarded the J. Donald Mooney Training Award from the Baltimore County Volunteer Fireman’s Association for 2019, which recognizes all his contributions to training and instruction over his career. However, he would most like to be remembered for helping people and his dedication to service.

Chief Goldberg is survived by his wife Deborah A. Goldberg (nee Yale); children Micaela E. Goldberg and Zachary A. Goldberg; siblings Sharon (Steven) Solimini, Debbie (Mark) Palardy and Patricia Lamond (Rafael Torres); parents Barbara N. Goldberg and Marvin and Mary L. Goldberg; brothers and sisters-in-law Jonathan (Suzanne) Yale, Catharine (George) Abid and Carolyn (Robert) Monko; mother and father-in-law Marjorie and Robert Yale and many loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, July 16, at 9 a.m. Interment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Fire Foundation, 401 E. Fayette St., Baltimore, MD 21202 or Fight Colorectal Cancer, 1414 Prince St., #204 Alexandria, VA 22314. The family will be receiving at the chapel, Sunday evening, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.