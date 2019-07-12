Ruth Kahn Summers, a Holocaust survivor born in Frankfort, Germany, passed away on July 10, 2019. She is survived by her devoted children Irene (Larry) Gellar and Ronnie (Shelley) Summers; her adored grandchildren, Rachel Engelstein, Heather (Bryan) Long, Joshua (Alisha) Summers, Adam (Stephanie) Summers and Andrea (Aaron) Gluck; and 13 loving great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are out of town. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hatzalah of Baltimore, 2930 Taney Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Beth Tfiloh Congregation (note Scholarship Fund), 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Beth El Synagogue, Joel Andrew Gellar Memorial Scholarship Fund, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Pikesville, MD 21208. In mourning at 17 Stags Leap Court, Pikesville, MD 21208, Sunday, July 14, through Tuesday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with services at 7 p.m. each night.