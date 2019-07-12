Sydney Himmelstein, 96, of Wellington, Florida, passed away Thursday July 11, 2019. Sydney was born in New York City and lived in Baltimore for many years. He was a veteran of World War II where he served in the China/Burma/India theater. He was awarded nine medals, including two bronze stars and left the Army as a Sergeant in 1946. In the late 1950s he moved his family to Knoxville, Tennesee where he and his wife raised their three sons. They moved to South Florida in the late 1980s. He was an avid fisherman who loved to teach kids to fish, loved to garden, and was beloved by everyone who knew him for his ever-present smile and sense of humor.

Sydney leaves behind Faye, his beloved wife of more than 72 years. He was the devoted father of Marc (Pamela Aycock) Himmelstein, Alan (Steffi) Himmelstein and Stevan (Carol) Himmelstein as well as the loving grandfather of Jason (Jill) Himmelstein, Philip (Alexandra Stern) Himmelstein, Amy (Matthew) Strauss, Molly (Dan) Hollenberg and Jeremy (Jennifer Rottenberg) Himmelstein and the great-grandfather of Max and Sam Himmelstein, Ellie Strauss and Isabel Himmelstein.

A graveside service will be held on Monday in Baltimore, at the Moses Montefiore Section of United Hebrew Cemetery.