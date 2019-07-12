Carol Rider, of Baltimore, passed away on July 11, 2019, at the age of 67. She is survived by her loving husband, Henry Rider; children Jodi and Melanie Rider; siblings Anne Louise (Howard) Perlow and Mary (Rommi) Aharon. She was predeceased by her parents Marvin and Doris Rombro.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, July 14, at 3 p.m. Interment at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, Maryland. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024. In mourning at 3512 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.