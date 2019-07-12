Annette Snyder (nee Finkelstein), of Baltimore, passed away on July 11, 2019, at the age of 84. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Edwin J. Snyder, and is survived by children Randi Snyder and Neil Snyder; sister Rona (late Irwin) Dresser; brother-in-law Alan (Rosemary) Snyder; sisters-in-law Linda Fink and Evelyn Fink; and grandchildren Alexander David Snyder and Nicholas Andrew Snyder. She was predeceased by her silblings Albert Fink, Irvin Fink and Bernard Fink and parents Sadie and Jacob Finkelstein.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, July 14, at noon. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.

Similar Posts: