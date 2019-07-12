Iosif Gerlyants, of Baltimore, passed away on July 10, 2019, at the age of 91. He is survived by his loving wife, Enya Gerlyants; children Alla (late Alexander) Zeltser and Ilya (Alla) Gerlyants; grandchildren Alex (Jessica) Zeltser, Garry Zeltser, Dima (Ryut) Gerlyants and Efi Gerlyants; and great-grandson Henry Alexander Zeltser.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, July 14, at 10 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, 2100 Belair Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. The family will be receiving at 1004 Reisterstown Rd (Silk Road Bistro), Baltimore, MD 21208.