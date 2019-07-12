Shirley Sheer (nee Bloom) of Baltimore, passed away on July 11, 2019, at the age of 87. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Alvin Sheer; children David Sheer (Laurie Donovan), Stuart Sheer (Lisa Robertshaw) and Ilene (Jonathan) Rosenberg; and grandson Robert Max Rosenberg. She was predeceased by her brother, Jack Bloom, and her parents Rebecca and Robert Bloom.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, July 12, at 2:30 p.m. Interment at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Susan L. Bloom Memorial Fund, c/o The Associated, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 302 Glyndon Mews Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136, receiving Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. and Sunday with services at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. On Friday the family will be attending services at Beth El Congregation following interment.

Similar Posts: