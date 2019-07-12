Stanley David Frank, of Baltimore, passed away on July 9, 2019, at the age of 83. He is survived by his loving children Brian J. (Soon) Frank, Steven A. Frank and Wendy (Jeffrey) Keel; sister Ann E. Frank; grandchildren Justin Z. Frank, Tyler A. Frank, Chloe N. Frank, Julianne Keel and Jessalyn Keel. He was predeceased by his parents, Zelma and Eliot Frank and brother Fred W. Frank.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, July 12, at 1 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to JCC Of Greater Baltimore, 3506 Gwynnbrook Ave., Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 2112 Owen Farm Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136, Friday following interment and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.