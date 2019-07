Frances Lomnitz (nee Sonsky) passed away on July 11, 2019, at the age of 97. She is survived by her children Denise Cohen, Abigail Hisler, Zachariah Lomnitz and Chava Furman, many grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Frances is predeceased by her beloved husband, Lou Lomnitz, and her parents, David and Basha Sonsky.