Stephen Morton Lemler, of Baltimore, passed away on July 11, 2019, at the age of 92. He was predeceased by his loving wife Judith Lemler (nee Kohen), parents Solomon and Sadie Lemler and sister Ralene Chalew. He is survived by his children Susan Lemler, Leslie (Michael) Farmer and Bruce (Genie), Scott (Jennifer) and Charles (Ronnie) Lemler; grandchildren Sarah (Shaun) Bowling and Richard, Renn, Quinn, Jacob, Ethan and Seth Lemler; and his great-granddaughter Charlotte Bowling.