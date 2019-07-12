Stephen Morton Lemler, of Baltimore, passed away on July 11, 2019, at the age of 92. He was predeceased by his loving wife Judith Lemler (nee Kohen), parents Solomon and Sadie Lemler and sister Ralene Chalew. He is survived by his children Susan Lemler, Leslie (Michael) Farmer and Bruce (Genie), Scott (Jennifer) and Charles (Ronnie) Lemler; grandchildren Sarah (Shaun) Bowling and Richard, Renn, Quinn, Jacob, Ethan and Seth Lemler; and his great-granddaughter Charlotte Bowling.
Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 3407 Washington Ave., Baltimore, MD 21244.
Leave a Reply