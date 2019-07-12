Edward S. Rosenthal loving father of Diane (Gary) Waxman, Lynn (Darryl) Corrado, Amie (Ryan) Gillmore and Carrie Rosenthal Edmonds. Devoted grandfather of Michael (Tory), Adam and Jennifer Waxman , Jack Corrado, Sidney and Finn Gillmore and Avery Edmonds. Great-grandfather of Abigail Waxman. Dear brother of Nancy (Marc) Shrier and the late Laurie (Eric) Stoelting and Louis (Charlotte) Rosenthal.

Services will be held Friday, July 12, at 11 a.m. at the BERKOWITZ-KUMIN-BOOKATZ MEMORIAL CHAPEL 1985 S. Taylor Rd. Cleveland Heights, OH. Interment at Mayfield Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to Danny and Ron’s Rescue at DannyRonsRescue.org/DOGS or the Jewish Big Brother Big Sister 22001 Fairmount Blvd. Shaker Heights, OH. 44118. (For service webcast click here)

