Rose Lee Kempler (nee Baumel), passed away on July 7, 2019, at the age of 98. She was predeceased by her loving husband George Kempler. She is survived by her son Robert (Bevly) Kempler; grandchildren Amanda Kempler and Meredith (Joshua) Hall; great-grandchildren Cooper and Avery Hall. She was predeceased by her daughter Joan Kempler.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Rodfe Zedek Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane on Sunday, July 14, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Temple Kol Ami Emanu-El, 8200 Peters Road, Plantation, FL 33324 or Insight For The Blind, 1401 NE 4th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304-1033.

