Barry Jay Kanefsky, of Baltimore, passed away on July 8, 2019, at the age of 78. He is survived by his loving wife of 56-years, Carole Kanefsky (nee Lipsitz); daughter Eve (Craig) Phythyon; sister-in-law Harriet (Burt) Gelvar; and grandchildren Eric Phythyon, Rachel Kanefsky and Aaron Kanefsky. Barry is also survived by loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Beryl Stein and his parents Anne and Philip Kanefsky.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, July 12, at 11 a.m. Interment at Maryland Friedel Lodge Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, c/o LifeBridge Health, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215 or Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, c/o LifeBridge Health, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 1726 Reisterstown Road Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, Pikesville, MD 21208, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

