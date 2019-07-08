On July 6, 2019, Harriet Jean Shevitz, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, passed away at the age of 92. She is survived by her children Beverly (George) Silberman, Max (Betty) Shevitz; grandchildren Niki (Christopher) Braman, Ian Katz, Michelle Smith (Gannon Livermore), Lilly Shevitz, Michael (Stephanie) Shevitz, Andy Shevitz (Anna Bloomer) and seven great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her loving husband Harry Shevitz, daughter Dr. Frances Shevitz and her parents Lillie and Leon Marmor.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown, on Tuesday, July 9, at 3:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 2 Highstepper Court, Apt. 106 (Annen Woods), Baltimore, MD 21208, Tuesday with a shiva service at 7 p.m. On Wednesday, the family will receive at both Beverly’s home (2 Highstepper Court, Apt 106, Baltimore, MD 21208) and Max’s home (9208 Scott Drive, Rockville, MD 20850).

