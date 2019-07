On July 3, 2019, Charles Barnard Fineblum, of Rockville, Maryland, passed away, at the age of 59. He is survived by his loving daughter Kathryn Fineblum; sisters Caryn Mustakas, Deborah Myers and Lori Stergiou; and his father Barney Fineblum. He was predeceased by his mother Kathryn (nee Barnard).

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, July 9, at 1 p.m. Interment private. Please omit flowers.

