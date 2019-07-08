On July 4, 2019, Stuart Gorman, of Westminster, Maryland, passed away at the age of 58. He is survived by his brother Roger (Kathy) Gorman; niece Jayme Gorman; his loving and compassionate caretaker George Yountz; and other loving family and many dear freinds. Stuart is predeceased by his parents Howard Gorman and Barbara Desser.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, Maryland, on Monday, July 8, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.

