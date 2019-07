On July 4, 2019, Bernice Rosalie Luskey, of Savannah, Georgia, and Fort Worth, Texas, formerly of Baltimore, beloved wife of the late Louis Luskey. She is survived by her children Dr. Kenneth (Shelley) Luskey, Janice (Bruce) Miller, Carol (Stephen) Rosenthal, Dr. Barry (Deborah) Luskey; 10 grandchildren, a number of great-grandchildren; and sister Estelle G. Cohen.

Interment in Fort Worth, Texas. Donations may be made in her name to the charity of your choice.

