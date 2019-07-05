Philip Dean Merwin died on June 28, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife Alice Kaplan Merwin; son Ted Merwin (Andrea Lieber); brother Donald Merwin; and grandchildren Emma, Hannah, Evan, Sarah and Leah. He was predeceased by his parents Julie and Harry Merwin. Please omit flowers.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to NYU Langone Health, Office of Development and Alumni Affairs, One Park Ave., 5th Floor, New York, NY 10016. In mourning at 7916 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, on Wednesday, July 10, beginning at 7 p.m., with a service at 7:30 p.m.

Similar Posts: